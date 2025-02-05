Crucial Tamil Nadu infra projects excluded from budget: MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu

CHENNAI: DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu has criticised the centre for neglecting Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget. Speaking in Parliament, she highlighted the exclusion of crucial infrastructure projects, including the Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail projects and the Tambaram-Chengalpattu elevated highway, from the budget.

She also condemned the inadequate disaster relief allocation, pointing out that the state had requested Rs 45,000 crore for Cyclone Michaung relief works while only Rs 276 crore was sanctioned.

Kanimozhi further criticised the Centre’s unfair tax distribution, stating that Tamil Nadu contributes Rs 5.16 lakh crore in taxes, but receives only Rs 2.24 lakh crore in return, whereas Uttar Pradesh gets back nearly four times its contribution.

Additionally, she pointed out that Tamil Nadu receives just 2.5% of the national railway budget.