CWC decries curbs on honorarium amid increased workload due to staff crunch in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Child Welfare Committee (CWC) members, handling cases in more than one district, are now forced to shoulder additional expenses as the Directorate of Child Welfare and Special Services imposed restrictions on claiming honorarium for the additional work. With at least 10 districts in Tamil Nadu functioning without the CWC, its members are holding sessions in more than one district to share the case burden, which requires frequent travel.

In a recent circular, citing the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the directorate said the CWCs are typically convened for 20 days a month and the members and chairpersons are not entitled to receive honorarium for the remaining 10 days, even if they hold additional charges. It pointed out that some members handling additional responsibilities have received honorarium even on holidays. Also, the members are not permitted to claim payment for two districts on the same day, it added.

As per the JJ Act, the chairperson of the committee has the discretion to extend or reschedule the sessions. A CWC member handling two districts said the typical number of sessions is often inadequate to handle the cases of just one district. Citing that the additional honorarium was introduced only six months ago, the member said many were working for more than 20 days, including on holidays, to handle the additional workload without extra remuneration.