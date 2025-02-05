January salary yet to be credited, allege temporary staff in TN animal husbandry department

MADURAI: A delay in the issuance of G.O. from the animal husbandry department has delayed the distribution of salary for temporary workers of the department across the state. Claiming that over 6,000 temporary workers are yet to receive salary for the month of January, workers demanded the state government to take immediate action on the issue.

According to sources, hundreds of staff are employed in temporary post as veterinary assistants, veterinary doctors and veterinary inspectors in the animal husbandry department in the state. They are provided a monthly salary, and for its disbursal, the state government issues a special G.O. once every six months. However, as there has been a delay in issuing the G.O., several temporary staff in the veterinary department are yet to receive their last month's salary, they said,

Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, a temporary staff said that there are nearly 6,818 temporary staff serving across the state in the animal husbandry department, and several of them are working in Madurai. Usually, once in every six months, a G.O. would be passed for Salary distribution for the temporary staff, however since the concerned department has not passed the order till now, the temporary staff are yet to receive salary, the staff said.

"Recently the Chief Minister MK Stalin made 47,000 temporary posts permanent in the school education department. Likewise, the state government should take measures to regularise the temporary staff in the animal husbandry department. Or the government could at least consider changing the format and issue G.O. yearly, for providing salaries on time," temporary staff from the animal husbandry department added.

When contacted, official sources said that actions are being taken towards addressing the issues, and assured that salary for the staff will be released soon.