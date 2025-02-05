Madras HC issues guidelines for safe transportation of cattle

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has issued a set of guidelines to be strictly followed by people transport ing cattle from one place to another in order to prevent cruelty to animals.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar, in a recent order, noted there are several rules that must be followed to ensure the safety and well-being during transit of cattle.

The guidelines, mentioned in the order, stated transporters shall ensure adequate space for the animals to stand, lie down and turn around; safety to be ensured while loading and unloading cattle; ramps and loading docks should be designed to prevent cattle from slipping or falling.

Further, the guidelines stressed vehicles should be cleaned before transportation to avoid spread of diseases; proper documents from respective officers should be obtained by the purchasers and transporters; and a certificate from the veterinarian in case of long journey, and the cattle should be checked for signs of injury at the destination.

The guidelines were issued while dismissing the petitions filed by Abbas Manthiri, Mariyappan and Thiyagarajan to set aside the orders of the judicial magistrates in Chengalpet district refusing to grant interim custody of 43 bulls, 2 calves and 74 bullocks which were seized near Chengalpet on August 10, 2024 while transporting to Kerala.