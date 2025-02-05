Perur temple all set for consecration on February 10, lakhs of people likely to participate
COIMBATORE: All arrangements are in place for the consecration of the 2,000-year-old Patteeswara Swamy temple in Perur on February 10, after a gap of 14 years.
A tarpana mandapam and navagraha pillars constructed by Nallaram Foundation on Perur ghats will be handed over to HR&CE department officially on Wednesday.
According to HR&CE department, 11 kalasams for Rajagopuram as well as for Natarajar and Pachai Nayaki Amman shrines have been placed. The wooden door of Nayaki Amman shrine will be covered with silver plates worth 27 kg. Further, a 27-kg silver peedam has been fixed in Natarajar shrine.
“Construction of yagasalai is over. Kalasams for Pachai Nayaki Ambal and Patteswarar were placed in the 1970s before the HR&CE department was formed. But we do not know when kalasams were fixed atop the tajagopuram. Donors have gifted all 11 kalasams and 54 kg of silver items,” an HR&CE department officer said.
“A new annadaana koodam has been built at a cost of Rs 51 lakh that can accommodate fifty people. We will provide free food to 100 devotees on a daily basis. Paintings and patch work have been done, the officer added.
The officer said 2.5 lakh devotees visited the last consecration held in November 12, 2010, and the crowd is likely to be double this year.
All marriage halls located in the surroundings of Perur have been booked to accommodate police personnel who will be on bandobust duty for three days. Six private spaces and the Santhalinga Adikalar College would be used for parking vehicles.
“Senior police officers visited Perur and made arrangements to divert traffic during the consecration. HR&CE department has only 5.5 acre parking space, and we have started cleaning nearby coconut groves as parking lots after the grove owners came forward and offered it for the purpose,” the officer said.