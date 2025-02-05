Perur temple all set for consecration on February 10, lakhs of people likely to participate

COIMBATORE: All arrangements are in place for the consecration of the 2,000-year-old Patteeswara Swamy temple in Perur on February 10, after a gap of 14 years.

A tarpana mandapam and navagraha pillars constructed by Nallaram Foundation on Perur ghats will be handed over to HR&CE department officially on Wednesday.

According to HR&CE department, 11 kalasams for Rajagopuram as well as for Natarajar and Pachai Nayaki Amman shrines have been placed. The wooden door of Nayaki Amman shrine will be covered with silver plates worth 27 kg. Further, a 27-kg silver peedam has been fixed in Natarajar shrine.

“Construction of yagasalai is over. Kalasams for Pachai Nayaki Ambal and Patteswarar were placed in the 1970s before the HR&CE department was formed. But we do not know when kalasams were fixed atop the tajagopuram. Donors have gifted all 11 kalasams and 54 kg of silver items,” an HR&CE department officer said.