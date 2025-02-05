Power distribution network to be revamped in Kovai

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) formerly known as Tangedco will soon revamp 305 distribution lines under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) of the union government in the Coimbatore region which comprises Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiris districts.

The field survey for the project, which is aimed at ensuring quality power supply and avoiding transmission loss, is at the final stages.

“The scheme suggests construction of new substations, augmentation of existing substations, provision of aerial bunched cables or high voltage distribution system in high loss areas, segregation and bifurcation of feeders, replacement of conductors, additional HT lines and under-ground cabling works and other related works for system strengthening and loss reduction. We are collecting data for reforming the distribution line,” said a senior official.

In Coimbatore Metro Circle, 28 feeders will be revamped under the project. “Out of 164 feeders, 28 feeders need to be revamped in the Coimbatore metro circle and the work would be carried out at a cost of Rs 4.3 crore. As per the plan, the corporation would install 193 new 11kv transformers and 14 22-kv transformers after bifurcating the existing pattern which reduces the electricity loss and pressure. Further, the corporation is going to install 350 new 9-meter poles across the Coimbatore metro circle,” said C Sathishkumar, superintendent engineer of Coimbatore metro circle.