Puthiya Tamilagam leader Krishnasamy slams CM over Manjolai workers' plight

TIRUNELVELI: Ahead of Chief Minister M K Stalin's visit to Tirunelveli on Thursday and Friday, Puthiya Tamilagam leader Dr K Krishnasamy on Tuesday criticised the state government for its alleged inaction in addressing the struggles of the former Manjolai tea estate workers, who have been living without income for the past eight months.

In a statement, Krishnasamy accused the government of failing to show the same concern for Manjolai workers as it had done for the residents of Arittapatti, pointing out that the tea estate workers mostly belong to various Scheduled Caste communities. He demanded that the chief minister should take steps to ensure their right to continue living in the hills by granting them houses, cattle and 2.5 acre land in the hills.

"Since the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (BBTCL) ceased tea plantation operations in Manjolai on May 31, 2024, around 534 families have been affected. While 164 families accepted voluntary retirement, the remaining 370 families have been struggling without any stable income, facing severe food shortages," Krishnasamy said. He added that the workers had spent generations in the region, cultivating tea and contributing to the state's economy.