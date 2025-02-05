Tamil Nadu school education department launches online courses on skill development

CHENNAI: The school education department has introduced online certificate courses on skill development as part of career guidance for students from classes 9 to 12.

The courses, with 10-15 lessons per category across various topics, have been provided through the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation under the Nan Mudhalvan scheme.

The department, in a circular, said teachers and students in high and higher secondary schools can access the courses through the hi-tech laboratories after school hours. The students can log in to the Nan Mudhalvan website using their EMIS ID.

All the chief educational officers were directed to instruct headmasters to encourage students and teachers to enrol and make use of these courses. Career guidance teachers in schools have been appointed as in-charges of the initiative. The courses will help students make an informed decision about higher studies, said officials.