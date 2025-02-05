Tamil Nadu submits Climate Action Plan to Centre

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has finalised its State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) and submitted it to the union environment ministry for approval.

A state-level steering committee, headed by the chief secretary, has approved the SAPCC, which was forwarded to the union ministry in December. “Now, the plan will be first scrutinised by the union ministry before formal approval,” a senior official in the State environment department told TNIE on the sidelines of Tamil Nadu Climate Summit 3.0, inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu was the first state in the country to launch a dedicated climate change mission and make a budgetary allocation. The SAPCC is a key document that lays down different mitigation and adaptation strategies for key sectors in the face of climate change. It prioritises sectors like agriculture, water resources, coastal area management, and forest and biodiversity.

Water resource is the biggest concern, as Tamil Nadu constitutes 4% of India’s land area and is inhabited by 6% of India’s population, but has only 2.5% of India’s water resources. More than 95% of surface water and 80% of groundwater have already been put into use. The per capita availability of water resources is just 900 m3 compared to the national average of 2,200 m3.