Thiruparankundram row: Over 70 Hindu outfit cadres who were heading to Madurai protest held in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi police arrested over 70 people affiliated with the Hindu Munnani (HM), Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) and BJP, who were headed to Madurai to take part in the stir at Thirupparankundram hill, where Hindu outfits announced an agitation to protest against a section of people consuming non-vegetarian food on the hillock.

Earlier, the Kulasekarapattinam police placed HM's south district secretary Arunachalam under house arrest, for beating a tom drum to incite the public to rally towards Madurai. Likewise, Thattarmadam police placed HM state administrative committee member Sakthivel, of Pooludaiyarpuram under house arrest.

The Thoothukudi police remained vigil at the bus stands and the railway stations to diffuse protesters. They arrested 13 persons, including HM's North district secretary Sivalingam, Ottapidaram union secretary Ragavendra, and five others from the Madurai bound bus at the new bus stand. As many as four cadres of Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) who proceeded to participate in the Thirupparankundram hillock temple issue, were detained at Kovilpatti railway station.

The HMK state joint secretary Ponnaiah, who was planning to board the Mumbai Express, was detained at Kovilpatti railway station on Tuesday. Subsequently, the HMK district secretary Lakshmikandhan, town president Seenivasan and vice-president Ramesh were picked up at Kovilpatti railway station, by Kovilpatti East police.