TN fishermen who went missing a month back secured in Kochi

THOOTHUKUDI: Two fishermen who went missing on January 1, were secured in Kochi. Earlier, two FIRs were registered in connection with their search.

Sources said, on January 1, the two fishermen identified as X Paulwin (40) of Inigo Nagar and P Rajendran (42) of Karikalam colony of North Beach road, along with one Ratharaj set sail on a fibre boat belonging to Jesuraj of Inigo Nagar. It may be noted that no fishermen went for fishing on January 1, in view of new year celebrations. However, the trio had allegedly smuggled beedi leaves, according to Tharuvaikulam marine police.

While Ratharaj alighted the boat at Kulasekarapattinam, the whereabouts of the two other fishermen was unknown. It was speculated that the two fishermen had drowned after their boat got damaged mid sea, while others believed they were killed.

Based on the complaint of R Delfi, wife of Rajendran, the Tharuvaikulam marine police registered an FIR on January 8, and arrested the boat owner Jesuraj suspecting his role in smuggling goods. The case was later transferred to Thoothukudi South police station, where a man missing case was registered on January 16.