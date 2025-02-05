TNSTC workers' federation urges CM Stalin to stop privatisation, implement wage revision

TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Workers' Federation urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to immediately halt the privatisation of transport corporations, expedite implementation of the 15th wage revision, and resume the dearness allowance hike for retired workers as per the Madras High Court order.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, federation's general secretary R Radhakrishnan, accompanied by other office bearers, said the government was taking steps that could lead to the gradual dismantling of state-run transport corporations.

"Tamil Nadu government is engaging in privatisation by hiring contract workers, allowing private buses to operate on state routes during festival seasons with fare adjustments, permitting private mini-buses in Chennai, and leasing bus depots to private players. These actions will weaken the public transport system and reduce employment opportunities, particularly for people from marginalised communities," he said.

Radhakrishnan added that transport corporations, which were restructured under the Companies Act, currently operate 20,260 buses across 26 divisions, covering 18,723 routes and transporting 1.76 crore passengers daily. He stressed that the sector provides direct and indirect employment to lakhs of people.

Speaking on the 15th wage revision, he said the agreement, initially signed for three-years, was extended to four years under the 14th wage agreement. "Though the 14th wage agreement ended on August 31, 2023, negotiations for the 15th revision have been dragging on for 17 months. The government must finalise the agreement without delay and provide arrears from September 1, 2023," he added.

Regarding retired workers, Radhakrishnan said the government had stopped increasing dearness allowance from January 1, 2016, which violated pension rules. "The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered the state on March 2, 2023, to release the pending DA hike, but instead of complying, the government has been delaying implementation through appeals, even taking the case to the Supreme Court. The DA arrears must be disbursed immediately as per the court's directive," he said.