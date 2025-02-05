Voting in Erode East on February 5, nine booths sensitive

ERODE: District Election Officer Raja Gopal Sunkara has urged all eligible voters in Erode East Assembly constituency to fulfil their democratic duty and cast vote in the by-poll on Wednesday. There are 2, 27,546 voters in the constituency and 237 polling stations have been set up. On Tuesday morning, EVMs were dispatched from the Corporation office to all polling stations.

People can cast vote from 7 am to 6 pm on Wednesday. All voters who enter the polling station by 6 pm will be able to vote. After the polling, the EVMs will be taken to the counting centre set up at the Government Engineering College in Chithode. The votes would be counted and result announced on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Raja Gopal Sunkara said, “Out of the 237 polling stations, nine have been identified as sensitive. All polling stations have been equipped with web cameras. Around 1,500 policemen and three companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed to ensure a peaceful election. All arrangements are in place for the elections on Wednesday. Besides government and private organizations, all commercial establishments have been instructed to provide paid leave to employees who have vote in the constituency. Legal action will be taken against companies that do not follow the order. All voters should cast their votes and fulfil their democratic duty. Five flying squads and three surveillance teams are monitoring if the model code of conduct is violated.”

Further, the DEO said, “Booth slips have been distributed to 90 % of voters in the constituency. Voters without booth slip and voter ID can vote by submitting one of the 12 documents approved by the Election Commission of India. All polling stations have basic facilities including drinking water and toilets.”

A total of Rs 12 lakh unaccounted cash has been seized and deposited in the treasury. So far, 57 complaints have been received and action has been taken on all of them, he added. Earlier, District Election Officer Raja Gopal Sunkara, Election Observer (General) Ajay Kumar Gupta and officials inspected the counting centre in Chithode.