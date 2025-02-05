Water supply in Coimbatore to be disrupted till February 10 due to maintenance work

COIMBATORE: Members of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) along with Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and Tamil Nadu Electricity Board officials are set to carry out maintenance works at the pumping station near Bhavani River for the next few days.

In view of this, supply intervals to several areas where water is supplied through Pillur Scheme 3 are set to increase substantially in the upcoming days.

The Pillur Scheme 3 drinking water project, which supplies water to several areas of Coimbatore corporation, collects and distributes drinking water from the Bhavani River and the main water intake station for collecting this water is located at Murugaiyan Parisalthurai near Bathirakali Amman Temple in Mettupalayam. As the maintenance work of the water retention dam owned by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board near the pumping station is set to be carried out from February 4 to February 10, the amount of drinking water taken in the Pillur third drinking water project will decrease significantly.

In view of this, the civic body has informed that the interval between the days of drinking water supply to the corporation areas will increase substantially. Therefore, the public has been requested to cooperate with the Corporation by using the water provided from other drinking water sources economically.