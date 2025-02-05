Woman killed, six injured in fireworks factory explosion in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 50-year-old woman was killed, and six others were injured in an explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit in Chinnavadi near Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as K. Ramalakshmi (50) of Vathuvaarpatti. The injured include R. Veeralakshmi (37), K. Kasthuri (31), and P. Vaitheeswari (32) from Athiveerampatti; N. Murugeshwari (55) from Bommaiyapuram; J. Manickam (50) from Avudaiyapuram; and S. Daniel (33) from Meenampatti. The unit, licensed by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), is owned by S. Mohanraj of Sathananthapuram.

The explosion reportedly occurred due to friction while workers were handling chemicals used in firecracker production in the afternoon. Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire before recovering Ramalakshmi’s body. Among the injured, Daniel is in critical condition, while Veeralakshmi and Vaitheeswari sustained about 30% burns. The injured are receiving treatment at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

Vachchakarapatti police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for Ramalakshmi’s family. He also declared Rs 2 lakh for those undergoing treatment and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.