Woman waiting for bus near Kilambakkam abducted, assaulted by trio

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old woman from Assam, who was waiting for a bus near the busy Kilambakkam terminus on Monday night, was allegedly kidnapped in an autorickshaw and sexually assaulted inside the vehicle by three men, including the auto driver, at knife-point.
Tambaram city police are combing through CCTV footage from the locality to identify the men, and two special teams have been formed to nab them.
Sources said the woman managed to contact the police after the men put her in another auto passing by and asked that driver to drop her off at Koyambedu. That auto driver is believed to have helped her contact her relatives in Chennai who, in turn, reached out to the police.
Meanwhile, the police control room had also been alerted by passersby who saw her struggling in the first auto after she was abducted, sources said. Police managed to rescue her near Koyembedu around midnight.
According to a source, the woman, who is employed as a domestic worker in Salem, had come to Chennai to visit her relative in Madhavaram.
Survivor was waiting for a bus to Madhavaram
She got down from a bus in Kilambakkam at around 11 pm and was waiting to board a bus to Madhavaram. When she was unable to spot a bus, she came out of the terminus where she was allegedly abducted by the auto driver who sexually assaulted her with two of his friends. Based on her statement, the Tambaram City Police have registered a case. The woman was sent for medical examination and is currently undergoing counselling.
While there is a separate police station inside the Kilambakkam bus terminus, sources said that as the abduction occurred on the road outside the facility it might have evaded immediate detection. Multiple attempts to contact Tambaram police, including Tambaram city police commissioner Abin Dinesh Modak, were in vain.