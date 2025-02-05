Woman waiting for bus near Kilambakkam abducted, assaulted by trio

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old woman from Assam, who was waiting for a bus near the busy Kilambakkam terminus on Monday night, was allegedly kidnapped in an autorickshaw and sexually assaulted inside the vehicle by three men, including the auto driver, at knife-point.

Tambaram city police are combing through CCTV footage from the locality to identify the men, and two special teams have been formed to nab them.

Sources said the woman managed to contact the police after the men put her in another auto passing by and asked that driver to drop her off at Koyambedu. That auto driver is believed to have helped her contact her relatives in Chennai who, in turn, reached out to the police.

Meanwhile, the police control room had also been alerted by passersby who saw her struggling in the first auto after she was abducted, sources said. Police managed to rescue her near Koyembedu around midnight.