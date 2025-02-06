19 Indian fishers released by Sri Lanka

RAMANATHAPURAM: 16 Indian fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly breaching the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) were released, and a fine of 50,000 LKR was imposed on each fisher by a Sri Lankan court on Wednesday. Three others, including two boat drivers and a boat owner, were fined 60.5 lakh LKR and released.

Reportedly, the Sri Lankan Navy caught three boats and arrested 34 fishermen from Rameswaram on January 26. The boats and the arrested fishermen were taken to Iranativu and were handed over to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries, Kilinochchi, for legal proceedings.

After two weeks in remand, the fishermen were produced before the court on February 5. As one of the boats had the wrong registration number, the case was adjourned to February 10 and its 15-member crew was lodged in prison.

Meanwhile, fishers associations in Mandabam condemned the imposition of such harsh punishment, and urged the Union government to take action and secure the release of the fishermen and their boats. They also urged the Union government to bring in a permanent solution to the prolonged issues surrounding fishing in intra-country waters.