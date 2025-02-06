80 killed in human-wildlife conflicts this fiscal year in TN; highest in five years

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is witnessing a sharp increase in human-wildlife conflict, with the current fiscal year recording 80 human deaths, the highest in five years. It can be recalled that on Tuesday, a German national died after being attacked by a wild tusker at Tiger Valley near Valparai.

Besides the human deaths, the state has experienced 4,235 crop damage incidents, 259 livestock deaths, 176 cases of property damage, and 138 human injuries so far in 2024-25, according to Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra.

He revealed this during a session on resilient forest management to combat climate change organised as part of the Tamil Nadu Climate Summit 3.0. Dogra explained that these figures show the complexity of managing an environment where thriving wildlife populations and human settlements increasingly collide.

“Our growing tiger population is a positive sign for conservation, but it also poses significant challenges in terms of human-wildlife conflict,” Dogra said. He pointed out that despite TN’s forest cover being only 24.5% — below the national average — the state’s forests are among the richest in biodiversity.

This has enabled the maintenance of a stable elephant population of 3,063, and a nearly four-fold increase in the tiger population from the baseline year of 2005-06, reaching a peak of 306 as per the 2022-23 census.

The rising number of conflict incidents, according to Dogra, is primarily driven by severe anthropogenic pressures.