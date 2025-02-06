CM Stalin will deal with Hindutva forces: Minister PK Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: HR&CE minister PK Sekarbabu on Wednesday accused the BJP and Hindutva forces of attempting to create unrest by raising an unnecessary issue regarding the Tirupparankundram temple “with the intent of destabilising the DMK government”. He asserted Chief Minister MK Stalin would deal with such attempts firmly.

Sekarbabu said, “Some individuals have taken up the Tirupparankundram temple issue, perceiving it as a politically opportune moment. However, residents consider it an unnecessary controversy.”

Referring to the recent protests, he claimed, “Those involved are not representatives of Hindu organisations but BJP members, who are acting with the sole objective of destabilising the DMK government.”

Clarifying the government’s stance, the minister pointed out legal proceedings regarding the Tirupparankundram temple were still pending in court.

“The state government will implement the court’s verdict on the issue as and when it is delivered,” he added.