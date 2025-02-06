Die is cast in Erode East, poll percentage dips to 67.97 per cent

ERODE: The by-election to the Erode East assembly constituency, which fell vacant for the second time in the 16th state assembly due to the sudden demise of Congress leader EVKS Elangovan, went off peacefully, with a minor incident of scuffle between DMK and NTK cadres. With the main opposition parties - AIADMK, BJP, PMK, and DMDK - deciding to boycott the by-election, the voting percentage came down marginally.

At the end of the polling on Wednesday, the constituency recorded around 67.97 % votes. This is less than 74.79% votes polled during the previous by-election held on February 27, 2023.

All the wards in the constituency saw brisk polling, from the start of the polling at 7 am. Despite the hot weather, people waited in long queues in front of the polling booths to exercise their franchise.

Though a total of 46 candidates are in the fray, which forced the Election Commission of India to use three EVMs in each polling booth, the real fight is between the DMK’s VC Chandrakumar and NTK’s MK Seethalakshmi.

“On Wednesday morning, polling started on time in all 237 polling booths. However, there were minor issues in a few places. EVM’s malfunctions at 14 polling booths. However, they were fixed in a short time,” officials said.

Sources pointed at another incident at Valayakara Street polling station that led to an argument.

“When Farida Begum, a resident of the area, went to vote at booth 168, the officials informed her that her vote had already been cast. This led to an argument with the officials and she later went to lodge a complaint with the returning officer,” sources said.

“The officials refused to show the signature of the person who cast my vote,” Begum said.