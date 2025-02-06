Doctors falsely mentioned alcohol use in my report to protect health dept staff, claims 'teetotaller' youth

TIRUNELVELI: A 31-year-old road accident victim alleged that a doctor at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) falsely reported to the police that he was intoxicated at the time of the accident to protect a health department staff member who caused the accident. In a petition to District Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan, G Bala Sundararaj of Murappanadu in Thoothukudi further claimed that the TvMCH administration refused to provide him with his blood test report under the RTI Act.

Speaking to TNIE, Sundararaj alleged that the doctor took advantage of his ‘near-death’ condition to help the health staff, who works at a primary health centre. He further stated that after the TvMCH doctors allegedly failed to treat him properly, he was shifted to a private hospital in Madurai where he remained unconscious for several weeks.

“I am the sole breadwinner of my family. My father passed away 30 years ago. I was a temporary garbage vehicle operator for Thoothukudi corporation. On August 26, 2024, while returning home from a temple around 4.15 pm, I was hit by a car driven by a health department staff member and lost consciousness. The staff admitted me to TvMCH and left the hospital. Since TvMCH doctors told my mother, G Muthulakshmi, that they could not save me, she took me to a private hospital, where we had to spend Rs 17 lakh for my recovery," he claimed.