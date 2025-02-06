Expired medicines dumped on roadside in Nellai's Rajagopalnagar, probe on

TIRUNELVELI: Expired medicines, including tablets and empty syrup bottles, suspected to be from local hospitals were found dumped on the roadside in Rajagopalnagar under Tirunelveli corporation limits on Wednesday.

After the incident was reported by media persons, corporation officials visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. Corporation workers later removed the waste and disinfected the site. Replying to TNIE's X post in this connection, District Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan said, "A detailed inquiry by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the local body is under way. A police complaint is also being filed. Necessary action as per law will be taken."

Officials said the dumped medicines may be from local hospitals.

It may be noted that a huge volume of biomedical waste generated in Kerala was found dumped in six different villages of Tirunelveli district in December 2024. Based on TNIE's report, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal ordered Kerala to take back the waste.