Parents accuse school HM of disrupting CwD centre in Tamil Nadu

VELLORE: Parents of children with disabilities (CwD) have accused M Shanthi, headmistress of the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Jolarpet, of creating obstacles to disrupt the functioning of the Block Resource Centre (BRC) located on the school premises. They claim that for the past year, she has been deliberately attempting to remove the BRC to build more classrooms.

The BRC, established in 2002 under the Centre’s Samagra Shiksha scheme, provides special education, physiotherapy, and other training, including speech therapy, for CwDs. It caters to 28 children daily while supporting 298 children across the block, including those receiving home-based training or attending regular schools. Officials said children with minor physical disabilities also access the BRC for physiotherapy and exercise. Notably, 90% of BRCs in Tamil Nadu are located within government school premises.

Highlighting issues affecting the BRC, M Perumal, a parent, said, “For four months, there has been no water supply to the centre. Two months ago, steel rods used for construction were placed near the entrance, blocking access. At the time, the headmistress also refused to allow bikes into the school premises. The BRC is 500 metres from the gate, and carrying children—some of whom are older—is very difficult.” The rods were removed only after complaints were raised with the district chief education officer.

Parents further alleged that the headmistress scolds the children using derogatory language. “She blames our children for the building being there and wants it demolished so she can use the space for classrooms,” a parent, speaking anonymously, said.

At present, NABARD is constructing classrooms, laboratories, and toilets for the school within the campus.

The BRC supervisor said the building has had no municipal water connection since 2021. “We purchase 500 litres of water for Rs 250, which lasts ten days. But since construction started, water delivery vehicles cannot enter the premises. For the past ten days, even this has stopped because of leakage issues in our building,” she said.