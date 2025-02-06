Parents accuse school HM of disrupting CwD centre in Tamil Nadu

VELLORE: Parents of children with disabilities (CwD) have accused M Shanthi, headmistress of the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Jolarpet, of creating obstacles to disrupt the functioning of the Block Resource Centre (BRC) located on the school premises. They claim that for the past year, she has been deliberately attempting to remove the BRC to build more classrooms.
The BRC, established in 2002 under the Centre’s Samagra Shiksha scheme, provides special education, physiotherapy, and other training, including speech therapy, for CwDs. It caters to 28 children daily while supporting 298 children across the block, including those receiving home-based training or attending regular schools. Officials said children with minor physical disabilities also access the BRC for physiotherapy and exercise. Notably, 90% of BRCs in Tamil Nadu are located within government school premises.
Highlighting issues affecting the BRC, M Perumal, a parent, said, “For four months, there has been no water supply to the centre. Two months ago, steel rods used for construction were placed near the entrance, blocking access. At the time, the headmistress also refused to allow bikes into the school premises. The BRC is 500 metres from the gate, and carrying children—some of whom are older—is very difficult.” The rods were removed only after complaints were raised with the district chief education officer.
Parents further alleged that the headmistress scolds the children using derogatory language. “She blames our children for the building being there and wants it demolished so she can use the space for classrooms,” a parent, speaking anonymously, said.
At present, NABARD is constructing classrooms, laboratories, and toilets for the school within the campus.
The BRC supervisor said the building has had no municipal water connection since 2021. “We purchase 500 litres of water for Rs 250, which lasts ten days. But since construction started, water delivery vehicles cannot enter the premises. For the past ten days, even this has stopped because of leakage issues in our building,” she said.
Water is purchased using BRC funds, but when funds fall short, staff often spend from their own pockets. She alleged that the headmistress instructed contractors working on the campus not to supply water to the BRC. Staff and parents have had to rely on water borrowed from construction contractors, who later reported being warned by the headmistress against helping the BRC.
The lack of water has severely impacted hygiene for children and staff. “Children with disabilities cannot always control urination, and without water, it is impossible to clean. Even the women staff avoid drinking water to limit visits to the toilet, which has led to infections. Some bring water from home to manage emergencies,” the supervisor said. Parents have also been forced to take children back home within an hour or two, as staying longer would require access to water for toilet use.
When contacted, the Municipal Commissioner of Jolarpet told TNIE, “Only one connection is provided to buildings within a single premises. During the ongoing construction, some pipes have been broken. We will rectify the issue.” He added that water from the municipality was reaching the BRC before construction began, a claim denied by parents and the BRC supervisor.
Speaking to TNIE, headmistress M Shanthi dismissed the allegations as false. She claimed that unknown individuals were entering the school premises under the guise of visiting the BRC, posing safety concerns. “They steal cycles, photograph girl students, and there have been cases of students going missing,” she said.
Parents and the BRC supervisor refuted her claims, stating that it is mostly mothers who visit the centre with their children. “Even if fathers come, they immediately leave, keeping in mind that it is a girls’ school,” they said.
The headmistress also stated that the school does not have adequate classrooms for the 750 girls enrolled. “We need space for classrooms and toilets. We have asked the BRC to move to a different location, and we are willing to provide adequate time for the transition,” she said.
Regarding the water crisis, she added, “I got a municipal water connection for the school. If the BRC wants water, they should arrange it through their own department.”
Despite multiple attempts, the district chief education officer and the Tirupattur sub-collector could not be reached for comment.