PIOs cannot summon RTI petitioners in person, must give proper replies

COIMBATORE: The Department of Human Resource Management has directed Public Information Officers (PIOs) to not ask people who submit petitions under the Right to Information Act (RTI) to appear in person.
The RTI Act allows people to petition government departments to obtain necessary information. PIOs must reply to petitions within 30 days of receiving them. In case of failure, petitioners can file an appeal. There have been allegations that in some departments, PIOs have summoned petitioners for in-person discussion and give oral answers to their requests. In some cases, they have not adequately responded. Further, there have also been complaints that some PIOs do not include their name, position, or contact information in replies.
In response, the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Human Resource Management sent a letter on February 2 to all departmental headquarters outlining the procedures PIOs must follow in handling RTI petitions and appeals.
The letter said that PIOs must be present during appeals heard by the Information Commission. Only in unavoidable circumstances an officer of equal rank may appear after obtaining prior permission from the Commission. In such cases, an officer of a lower rank may not be sent.
“It is the duty of the PIO to provide information to the petitioner directly and not send it through the Assistant Public Information Officer. When providing such information, the PIO must sign the response, including their name, designation, office address, office telephone number, email address, and details of the appellate officer. The petitioner should also be informed of any fees required for obtaining copies of documents,” said the letter.
Furthermore, the letter said PIOs appearing before the Information Commission for an appeal must wear an identification card. Files concerning actions taken on RTI petitions must be preserved for three years, while files related to second appeals must be retained for five years.
Coimbatore-based RTI activist B Savadamuthu said, “Although these guidelines have already been outlined in the Act, many officers have failed to adhere to them. We welcome these latest instructions, which will help people utilize the RTI Act more effectively.”