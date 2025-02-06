PIOs cannot summon RTI petitioners in person, must give proper replies

COIMBATORE: The Department of Human Resource Management has directed Public Information Officers (PIOs) to not ask people who submit petitions under the Right to Information Act (RTI) to appear in person.

The RTI Act allows people to petition government departments to obtain necessary information. PIOs must reply to petitions within 30 days of receiving them. In case of failure, petitioners can file an appeal. There have been allegations that in some departments, PIOs have summoned petitioners for in-person discussion and give oral answers to their requests. In some cases, they have not adequately responded. Further, there have also been complaints that some PIOs do not include their name, position, or contact information in replies.

In response, the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Human Resource Management sent a letter on February 2 to all departmental headquarters outlining the procedures PIOs must follow in handling RTI petitions and appeals.