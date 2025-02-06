Thiruparankundram row: Steps to stop elements from disturbing peace being taken

MADURAI: Residents of Thiruparankundram, who hail from different religious backgrounds, are living in harmony, said Collector MS Sangeetha.

In a press release, she said the district administration has taken all efforts to prevent outside elements from destroying peace and harmony.

The collector said the temple authorities had alerted the police about the managing trustee of Sikandar Dargah putting up a board stating facilities are available for persons planning for ‘kandhuri’ on December 4 last year. On December 25, the police prevented some persons from reaching the dargah for ‘kandhuri’, which led to a protest.

Subsequently, a petition was submitted to the collector seeking permission. On December 31, Thirumangalam RDO held a peace talk, where evidence was sought to prove that ‘kandhuri’ was observed at the dargah previously. As no supportive documents were submitted, it was directed that the issue be submitted in court.

A petition seeking permission for ‘kandhuri’ was submitted on January 18, but it was denied. The mosque functionaries attempted to organise ‘kandhuri’ and it was prevented by the police. On the same day, a meeting led by Hindu Munnani was held without permission.

After talks and the Hindu outfit’s call for protests, the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC granted nod for the protest, the collector said.