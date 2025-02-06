Tamil Nadu: Thiruparankundram residents long for return to normalcy

MADURAI: While the recent developments on the scenic Thiruparankundram hills, a symbol of religious harmony, may have brought the town to a boil, the issue has gone off the boil for the common man TNIE spoke to, as they want things to return to normal.

A temple dedicated to Lord Subrahmanya (Murugan) on the hilltop and a Sikandar Badusha Dargah on the hill makes the place an embodiment of religious harmony. While the dargah is near the Kasi Viswanathar temple on the same hill, sculptures of the Jains on the hills only add beauty to the place.

The Hindu and Muslim residents that TNIE spoke to said “everyone here lived together in perfect harmony”. They had never seen such negative developments in the past and “would want things to return to normal”.

S Pandieswari (42), who has pictures of both dargah and Hindu gods hung on the wall of her juice shop near the dargah, said her husband Siva (50) offers prayers at the dargah and they never had a bad experience with anyone. Backing up her statement, Siva said he had seen his father maintain close relations with the Muslims and play a key role in setting up a “maqbara” in their area in his childhood, which was a testimony to the harmony in the locality.