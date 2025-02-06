Tamil Nadu: Three held in SIPCOT police station petrol bomb attack

RANIPET: In a major development, the Ranipet police have arrested three persons linked to the petrol bomb attack on the SIPCOT police station. The prime accused, identified as S Tamilarasan (38), suffered fractures in his right arm and leg after he fell while attempting to flee from authorities. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Vellore Adukkamparai Government Hospital.

Police investigations indicate that the attack on the police station was an act of revenge orchestrated by Tamilarasan, a history-sheeter from the SIPCOT Housing Board area. Tamilarasan, along with his associates, hurled a petrol bomb at the police station to take revenge after a recent case was filed against them.

Tamilarasan, who faces multiple charges including murder, extortion, and petrol bomb attacks, is alleged to have been running a criminal network from outside the town. Police sources revealed that he used to threaten local traders and extort money from them through his associates.

On Wednesday morning, the police tracked down Tamilarasan near the TCC factory. Upon encountering the special police team, he attempted to flee but fell, sustaining fractures in his right arm and leg. He was initially taken to Walajapet District Government Hospital for first aid before being transferred to Vellore Adukkamparai Government Hospital for further treatment.

In a related operation, the police arrested two more suspects, an 18-year-old boy and Vishal (20) for their involvement in the attack. They were presented before the principal judge of the Ranipet Combined Court, who ordered their judicial remand for 18 days. Both have been lodged in Vellore Central Jail. Additionally, a juvenile court judge visited another 18-year-old suspect, who was shot in the left leg on Monday at the hospital and ordered his placement in judicial custody.

With these arrests, the total number of individuals held in connection with the petrol bomb case has risen to four. Police are currently interrogating Tamilarasan to uncover further details about the attacks and his criminal network.