Three teachers arrested for raping 13-year-old at government school in TN's Krishnagiri district

KRISHNAGIRI: Six months after students were sexually assaulted at fake NCC camps in Krishnagiri district, three teachers of a government school near Bargur were arrested on Wednesday for the rape of a 13-year-old student.

The girl’s relatives staged a protest in front of the school demanding capital punishment for the accused. Over 50 police personnel were rushed to the location and the protest was called off after talks with authorities.

According to sources, on Monday evening, the child’s mother went to the school and asked the headmistress (HM) why no one had asked after her daughter who had been on sick leave since January 3. Following this, the HM and a teacher visited the girl at her house, where she told them she had been allegedly raped by three teachers — aged 57, 48 and 37 — on January 2 and 3. Two of the three men were her own class teachers, sources added.

The next day, the girl and her mother, accompanied by the HM and teacher, lodged a complaint with the Bargur All-Women Police Station. Subsequently, officials from the Krishnagiri District Child Protection Unit visited the survivor, and sent her to the One Stop Centre at the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital.