TN Chief Minister formally inaugurates 4.3 GW solar cell, module manufacturing plant in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Chief Minister MK Stalin formally inaugurated the TP Solar Ltd plant, a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, at Gangaikondan SIPCOT here on Thursday.
The 4.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant, India's largest single-location integrated facility, commenced production last year with 80% of women workforce.
After the formal inauguration, the Chief Minister visited the manufacturing unit and interacted with the women employees. Plant authorities briefed Stalin about the facility's operations. Addressing the event via video conference, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran thanked the Chief Minister for his support in establishing the plant.
“The plant is providing employment opportunities to women within a 100 km radius. In the future, its capacity can be expanded from 4.3 GW to 8 GW,” he said.
The Chief Minister will take part in various government and his party events on Thursday and Friday here in Tirunelveli.
Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan, Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, Minister for Municipal Administration K N Nehru, and district Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan attended the event held on the company’s campus.