TN Chief Minister formally inaugurates 4.3 GW solar cell, module manufacturing plant in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Chief Minister MK Stalin formally inaugurated the TP Solar Ltd plant, a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, at Gangaikondan SIPCOT here on Thursday.

The 4.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant, India's largest single-location integrated facility, commenced production last year with 80% of women workforce.

After the formal inauguration, the Chief Minister visited the manufacturing unit and interacted with the women employees. Plant authorities briefed Stalin about the facility's operations. Addressing the event via video conference, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran thanked the Chief Minister for his support in establishing the plant.