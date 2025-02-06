TN minister Chezhiaan slams UGC draft at Bangaluru conclave

CHENNAI: Expressing strong concerns about the draft guidelines released by the University Grants Commission (UGC) recently regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors and governance of higher education institutions, state higher education minister Govi Chezhiaan on Wednesday said that the proposed rules can erode the state autonomy in the coming years.

Speaking at a national-level conclave organised in Bengaluru that saw participation of higher education ministers from states that are opposed to the UGC regulations, Chezhiaan said the centralised approach poses a serious threat to the centre-state relations.

“These regulations also underline a critical constitutional issue regarding potential for eroding the separation of powers and federalism -- both being the ‘basic features’ of the Constitution,” he added.

The minister alleged that the draft UGC regulations are nothing but a reflection of an agenda than a genuine effort. Raising questions over legality of the regulations, Chezhiaan said, “These regulations are not passed in Parliament and are being pushed under the guise of delegated legislation.”

They are a subordinate legislation framed by a select committee unlike state Acts, which are plenary laws passed by state legislature and assented to by governor, he added.

He urged the centre to withdraw these regulations and create a more inclusive and democratic higher education system in the country. Claiming that Tamil Nadu is at the forefront of higher education, he said, “The state has allocated Rs 8,212 crore for higher education, which is 17% of the total allocation by centre for the subject.”