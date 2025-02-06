Upon wives’ complaint, two men get 20-years jail for rape of minor sons in Tamil Nadu

VELLORE: A special Pocso court in Vellore sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 1.5 lakh fine each for penetrative sexual assault of their minor sons. The survivors’ uncle and grandmother were slapped with three years’ jail term and a Rs 30,000 fine each for being complicit in the crime. All four were convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Police sources revealed the case involves three brothers from Villupuram district. The eldest brother married a woman from Vellore in 2006, and the second brother married her younger sister in 2010. Both couples, each with two sons, were working in Saudi Arabia when the abuse occurred.

The assault came to light in 2018 when the mothers discovered the crimes. The elder brother was raping his 12 and 6-year-old sons, while the second brother raped his seven-year-old son. The mothers immediately returned to India with their children. However, the fathers followed them to Vellore and continued to spread slander about them. The families moved back together for a brief period and the fathers continued to harass the wives and sexually assault the kids.

In 2019, the mothers filed a complaint at the Vellore All Women Police Station. Police registered a case and arrested the fathers. The case was presented before Judge D Sivakumar of the Vellore Pocso Court, with Special Public Prosecutor M Sandhya representing the government. Following a thorough investigation, the court found all four guilty. Judge Sivakumar sentenced the men to 20 years of imprisonment.