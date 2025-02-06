Woman’s legs severed in freak accident at flour mill in Tamil Nadu

NAGAPATTINAM: A 37-year-old woman lost her pair of legs to a freak accident at a private flour mill near Nagapattinam on Tuesday evening, the police said.

Around 6 pm on Tuesday, A Selvi of Karunganni in Keelaiyur block headed to the private mill at Periya Kadai Theru in Nagapattinam town to get rice ground into flour.

As she was passing past a milling machine to access the restroom on the premises, her saree suddenly got pulled into it, dragging her along. Even as the mill staff frantically attempted to stop the machine, Selvi’s legs got severed, causing her to lose consciousness soon after.

While Selvi was taken to the Government Nagapattinam Medical College Hospital in Orathur, she was soon referred to the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where the doctors performed wound debridement. Chances of performing a limb replantation are slim, the police said.

The Nagapattinam Town police registered a case under Section 125 (endangering life or personal safety) of BNS against the mill owner.