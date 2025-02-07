AIADMK slams collector in hill temple row

MADURAI: The AIADMK on Thursday hit out at Madurai collector MS Sangeetha for not mentioning anything about the “lapses on the part of MP Navas Kani” in her press note on Thiruparankundram row, and instead showing AIADMK in a bad light despite the party not being part of the peace committee meeting to resolve the row.

The collector had highlighted that a peace meeting was held on January 30, where all party functionaries, except AIADMK representatives, agreed to continue the existing worship practices.

Recalling the statement of the collector claiming the AIADMK refused to agree with the decision taken at the peace committee meeting, former minister Sellur K Raju asked the collector to show the documents to prove “leaders from the AIADMK took part in the meeting”.

The collector, without checking the facts, believed the statement of the CPM and mentioned it in her press statement, “which may also be due to the influence from the ruling party”, the AIADMK leader alleged.

Highlighting their stand on the issue, Thiruparankundram AIADMK MLA Chellappa Rajan said, “None of the party members were invited for the peace committee meeting. The collector should release a corrected press release, or else the party will be forced to seek the intervention of the court,” he said.

Raju also said as a representative of the people, Navas Kani (IUML MP from Ramanathapuram) should not have gone to the dargah after the row.

Advocate Vanchinathan in his petition to city commissioner of police J Loganathan on Thursday said during the Hindu Munnani protest, leaders like “H Raja, and Ramaa Sreenivasan delivered provocative speeches” and so, they should be booked.

Thiruma: Sanatana forces trying to incite unrest

Chennai: DMK’s ally VCK has urged the government to take stern action against communal forces. The party president, Thol Thirumavalavan, warned “Sanatana forces” are trying to incite unrest, particularly in Thiruparankundram. Criticising the district administration’s handling of the issue, Thirumavalavan demanded an inquiry by Chief Minister MK Stalin into allegations that the collector was acting in a biased manner.