Centre forms committee to focus on financial viability, loans of discoms

CHENNAI: Amid the rising electricity demand across the country, the union power ministry has set up a seven-member committee to suggest measures for improving the power distribution sector.
The panel led by Union Minister Shripad Yeso Nayak includes electricity ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. They will recommend strategies to enhance efficiency and address challenges in power distribution.
In the panel’s first meeting held via video conference from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on January 30, electricity minister V Senthil Balaji and Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) chairman K Nandhakumar participated. Balaji highlighted the reforms undertaken by the Tamil Nadu government and the role of smart meters in improving the revenue of the distribution utilities.
A senior official told TNIE, “The committee has been formed to resolve issues related to state power distribution companies (discoms) and ensure a stable and sustainable power sector. It will focus on financial viability, loans and deficits. Yeso Nayak also instructed the ministers to initiate steps to install smart meters which will be a game -changer in the future.”
According to the official, TNEB has a total debt of Rs 1.6 lakh crore and pays Rs 17,000 crore annually as interest.
The meeting also discussed the need for higher investments in various areas, including technology upgrades, to meet the growing electricity demand and improve power-related services. The power ministry also instructed the minister to pay special attention to the arrangements of solar energy and pumped storage.
Speaking to TNIE, Poovulagin Nanbargal G Sundarrajan said, “To improve power distribution, TNEB must focus on solar energy and battery storage. This will help the state meet its carbon emission targets by 2030.” He also suggested the financially burdened power distribution company could adopt the Public Private Partnership model to strengthen its infrastructure across Tamil Nadu.
E Natarajan, state general secretary of Bharathiya Electricity Engineers Association, said, “State discoms across the country are in dire straits. Revamping and restructuring are necessary to build a sustainable and reliable power sector.”
He urged the electricity minister’s committee to plan for future power generation projects, prioritising green energy. “Avoiding private power purchase at higher rates will reduce the financial burden on power utilities. Additionally, improving transmission and distribution networks and minimising technical and commercial losses are crucial,” he added.
Natarajan also emphasised the importance of implementing a smart meter system in the power distribution network. “Smart meters will ensure accurate assessment and help detect power theft and violations, strengthening the overall system,” he said.
