Erode bypoll: Four-tier security for strongroom

COIMBATORE: EVMs used in the bypoll in Erode East constituency have been placed in the strongroom at the Government Engineering College. District Election Officer and Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said four-tier security has been provided to the counting centre, and 183 police personnel will be on duty on a shift basis.

The room was sealed in the presence of general election observer Ajaykumar Gupta, candidates, and agents. As per election commission instructions, a total of 78 CCTV cameras have been fixed in the administrative block, and the room is monitored round the clock.

“CCTVs are monitoring the strongroom door, pathway, and the college campus. We have issued identity cards to agents, and they will be monitoring the CCTV feed,” the collector said.

He has also allotted counting works to election officials for February 8, in the presence of the returning officer and Erode corporation commissioner HS Srikanth. 852 ballot units, 285 control units, and 308 VVPAT machines were used in election.