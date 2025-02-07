Will cancel degree certificates of teachers involved in sexual offences, says TN Minister

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday warned that the degree certificates of teachers charged with sexual offences will be cancelled to serve as punishment and as a deterrent to others.

Responding to a query from the mediapersons on the alleged sexual assault by three teachers at a government middle school in Krishnagiri district on a 13-year-old student, the minister said "it was unfortunate."

"From now onwards, we will not stop merely with legal action. The certificates of the teachers involved in sexual offences will be cancelled," the minister said.

The three teachers, suspected of committing the crime on the school premises, were suspended by the school education department and later arrested by the police under various sections of POCSO Act, and remanded on February 5.

The revocation of certificates would prevent the perpetrators from seeking employment elsewhere, the minister added.