Madras High Court junks Seeman plea to discharge him from criminal case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman seeking to discharge him from a criminal case registered in Villupuram district for making derogatory and inflammatory remarks against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Justice P Velmurugan, while dismissing the criminal revision petition, also refused to grant Seeman exemption from appearing in the trial court and advised the counsel to advise him not to make offending remarks and comments against individuals.

The NTK leader had filed the petition seeking to discharge him from the case pending in the district munsif cum judicial magistrate court in Vikkiravandi. The FIR regarding the case was registered by the Kanjanur police based on a complaint lodged by the district Congress committee president that Seeman had made derogatory and inflammatory comments against Rajiv Gandhi, thereby inciting a clash.

Seeman had also filed another petition seeking to grant exemption from appearing in the munsif cum judicial magistrate court in the case and set aside the order of the court passed on December 12, 2024 issuing a warrant against him following non-appearance.

Bench asks police to file counter to ABVP plea

Madurai: The Madurai Bench on Thursday sought a counter affidavit from the police on a petition filed by ABVP against rejection of its application seeking permission to conduct a public meeting and a rally at Palanganatham on February 8. The organisation’s south TN wing said it has planned to conduct a state conference, a rally and a public meeting. Police rejected permission and ABVP moved the court. ENS