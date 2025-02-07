Man arrested for raping pregnant woman and pushing her out of moving train in TN

Police sources revealed that the accused, Heamaraj, who already has a criminal record involving robbery and harassment of women under railway police jurisdiction in 2022, entered the ladies' coach after the other passengers had left. When the pregnant woman warned him that he should not be in the ladies' compartment, he allegedly claimed he would alight at the next station. However, he soon began misbehaving with her.

The accused then pushed the pregnant woman from the moving train near Latheri in Vellore and fled the scene.

A railway gangman later spotted the injured woman and rushed her to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Vellore, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The railway police personnel arrested on Thursday night arrested Heamaraj.

An FIR has been lodged against him under sections 115(2), 64 r/w 62, 74, and 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act, 2002. Further investigations are underway.