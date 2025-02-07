Many eyeing CM chair soon after launching party: MK Stalin

TIRUNELVELI: Reiterating that the DMK would form the government after the 2026 Assembly election, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin took a dig at those who floated new parties, saying they are eyeing the CM chair soon after launching the party.

Stalin was addressing a DMK event where BJP and AIADMK functionaries, including former BJP district president Daya Shankar, joined DMK. Welcoming them, Stalin said the DMK remains committed to serving the people, whether in power or not.

“The BJP functionaries who joined DMK newly thanked me for allocating time for them. But, it is my duty to be with them at the time of joining the party,” he said.

“People know who works for them truly. The DMK is a party that began contesting election only after seeking the opinion of its members through voting. We won 15 seats in 1957, 50 in 1962, and came to power only in 1967. The DMK will form the government for the seventh time in 2026,” he said.