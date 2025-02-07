More powers for states will not weaken centre: TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday said the demand for more powers to the states is not aimed at weakening the union government. “On the contrary, stronger states will create a stronger union government, while weaker states will only lead to a weaker nation,” he added.

Udhayanidhi said this while addressing a conclave organised by the Mathrubhumi group in Thiruvananthapuram, on the erosion of rights of the states.

Udhayanidhi said whenever there is talk about states’ rights, there is always a voice claiming that it goes against the nation’s interest. “Who gave you the sole authority to decide what is best for the nation’s development? Do not paint a false picture portraying us as disruptors, while positioning yourselves as the sole protectors of the nation,” he added.

Charging that the centre is trying to encroach upon the powers of the states, Udhayanidhi said step-motherly treatment is being meted out to non-BJP ruled states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the union budget.

He also criticised the centre for taking several measures which went against the interests of the country. He also alleged that over the decades, the union government has taken excessive power, undermining the federal structure.