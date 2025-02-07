Passengers to railways: Extend foot overbridge at Dharmapuri junction to connect all platforms

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Dharmapuri urged the South Western (SW) Railways Department to extend the foot-over bridge connecting the two platforms in the railway junction. They said the foot overbridge covers just two platforms from the main entrance due to which people cross the tracks to reach other platforms which is risky.

The Dharmapuri railway junction is a key transit point in the district. Over 32 trains arrive here daily. The trains are mostly used by people working in Bengaluru, Hosur and Salem.

To catch their trains, people cross the tracks instead of using the foot overbridge. Speaking to TNIE, S Nagaraj from Pidamineri said, “I work in Hosur and use the train on a daily basis. The Dharmapuri railway junction has only one entrance, the other side which connects with Pidamineri and Nellinagar has been walled off to prevent encroachments. So most people like me cross the tracks, which is dangerous but saves time and money. The foot overbridge is useful only for passengers who use the entrance and it connects just two platforms. The railways should extend the foot overbridge.”

S Anatharajan from Nellinagar, said, “In the evening, the fourth and fifth platforms are usually used to park freight trains. So this blocks the tracks. Because of this people crouching under the trains and reaching Pidamineri and Nellinagar. Last month, a woman died because of this. The other alternative to reach Pidamineri and Nellinagar is by auto which would cost Rs 40-50, Extending the foot over bridge would improve connectivity between the platforms .”

When contacted, officers in South Western railways said, “Efforts underway to extend the foot over bridge on either side. We advise people to refrain from crossing the tracks, it is a fatal risk and illegal.”