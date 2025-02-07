Remove 3km norm; allow us to kill wild boars: TN farmers

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu forest department and police should give permission to farmers to kill wild boars, said T Venugopal, state president of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, on Thursday. This was one of the resolutions passed in the meeting convened by the association to commemorate the birth centenary of farmers leader G Narayanasamy Naidu at Periyanacikenpalayam.

“The forest department should kill the boars when they come out of forests and not wait until they are in a three km distance. We are not happy with the three km distance rule set by the forest department. Killing the boars instantly is the only solution from the animals that are ravaging crops,” said Venugopal.

“If the forest department or police stop us from killing the animal, we would stage protests. Not only boars, elephants, peafowl, spotted deer, bonnet macaques, and gaur also destroy crops, causing mental agony and financial loss to farmers,” he added. The association will soon take out a rally demanding steps to prevent human-animal conflict.

Homage to Narayanasamy

Hundreds of farmers paid tribute to Narayanasamy Naidu at the memorial in Vaiyampalayam in Annur. Minister for Information and Tamil Development MP Saminathan and Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji and collector Kranthi Kumar Pati also paid homage.