Roundabout near Coimbatore court complex to stay, traffic pattern may change

COIMBATORE: Police and members of the judiciary committee inspected the roundabout that is under trial run in front of the district combined court complex on Thursday. The inspection was held after a lawyer petitioned the court seeking a stay on traffic modifications alleging that it affected vehicle movement.

Police explained the need for the roundabout and the judiciary officers were convinced. They, however, suggested some modifications in the arrangement, sources said. The inspection was done by G Narayanan, district judge who is also chairperson of Lok Adalat court, K Ramesh, sub-judge and secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), R Balakrishnan, Coimbatore Bar Council president, vice-president M Sivagnanam and petitioner Ra Pa Rajamani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Chitrarasu and G Manuneethi, Divisional Engineer of SH Department (Road Safety wing) of the Coimbatore Division.

Traffic police, under the guidance of district Road Safety Committee, constructed a roundabout combining three traffic islands in front of the court and is doing a trial run.

Rajamani, in December 2024, petitioned DLSA seeking an order to officers to drop the plan and follow the earlier pattern of traffic flow. The petitioner said they implemented the system sans notice.

He added that area has a hospital, theatre, GH, railway station, district collectorate, taluk office and district police office and motorists find it difficult to negotiate the stretch.

“The traffic signals installed across the city by spending lakhs of rupees were put to disuse after the implementation of U-turn system which contributed to traffic congestion,” he had alleged.