Speeding private bus capsizes on Salem - Kochi National Highway; two killed, 30 injured

COIMBATORE: Two college students died and over 30 people were injured after a private bus overturned on the Salem - Kochi National Highway (NH) near Chengappalli in Tiruppur district on Thursday morning. Police said the bus driver was speeding to meet his trip schedule. The deceased were identified as C Periyasamy (19) of Virumandampalayam and S Hari Krishnan (19) of Sundakkampalayam.

Chief Minister MK Stalin issued a statement expressing condolence over the death of the two students. He also said that special care would be provided for the injured. He granted solatium of Rs 3 lakh each, to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to those who suffered major injuries and Rs 50,000 each for those with minor injuries.

According to police, the bus departed from the Tiruppur New Bus stand at 7.55 am with 80 passengers and reached Chengappalli around 8.30 am where more people got in. Because he was running late, the driver Madasamy floored the pedal and reached Pallagoundenpalayam, which is six kilometres away, at 8.35 am.