Stone quarry in Alantha village shut as protests intensify

THOOTHUKUDI: Following severe protests and continuous law and order issues, the stone quarry in Alantha village was shut down temporarily on Thursday. The licence for the quarry, spread across 12.25 acres, with the permit for mining stones and gravel over a period of 10 years was suspended even though there was no violation, said a senior official.

Residents of Alantha village in Srivaikuntam taluk resorted to protest on the Palayamkottai-Ottapidaram road at Savalaperi, urging the government to permanently shut down the stone quarry functioning in the village on Thursday. The quarry’s operations had led to clashes in the village over the past few months, and more than five FIRs were registered at the Puliampatti police station.

The mines and geology department had ceased the transit permit for the quarry operation in November 2024 following repeated complaints, said sources.

Meanwhile, protests erupted a few days ago after the villagers stopped tractor owners, to prohibit works at the farm of one P Sundar Raj for supporting the stone quarry operations. The clashes turned violent, and allegedly, Madasamy cut the ear of a protestor, C Suresh Aravind. Aravind was admitted to a Thoothukudi medical college hospital and had sutures. Meanwhile, people vandalised the houses of Malaiyandi, a person who went for work at the quarry. In this connection, both lodged complaints, and counter complaints were also filed and over 10 protesters were booked.