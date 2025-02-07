Stone quarry in Alantha village shut as protests intensify

THOOTHUKUDI: Following severe protests and continuous law and order issues, the stone quarry in Alantha village was shut down temporarily on Thursday. The licence for the quarry, spread across 12.25 acres, with the permit for mining stones and gravel over a period of 10 years was suspended even though there was no violation, said a senior official.
Residents of Alantha village in Srivaikuntam taluk resorted to protest on the Palayamkottai-Ottapidaram road at Savalaperi, urging the government to permanently shut down the stone quarry functioning in the village on Thursday. The quarry’s operations had led to clashes in the village over the past few months, and more than five FIRs were registered at the Puliampatti police station.
The mines and geology department had ceased the transit permit for the quarry operation in November 2024 following repeated complaints, said sources.
Meanwhile, protests erupted a few days ago after the villagers stopped tractor owners, to prohibit works at the farm of one P Sundar Raj for supporting the stone quarry operations. The clashes turned violent, and allegedly, Madasamy cut the ear of a protestor, C Suresh Aravind. Aravind was admitted to a Thoothukudi medical college hospital and had sutures. Meanwhile, people vandalised the houses of Malaiyandi, a person who went for work at the quarry. In this connection, both lodged complaints, and counter complaints were also filed and over 10 protesters were booked.
Sources said that the Maniachi police apprehended T Sudalaimani, the village head who spearheaded the clash with Sundar Raj on Wednesday and beat him at the police station, further escalating tensions. Sudalaimani’s wife S Devi said the police apprehended her husband in a private car and assaulted him for protesting against the stone quarry.
On Thursday, Alantha residents, at the behest of the village heads, protested demanding the permanent closure of the stone quarry and sought actions against the police who attacked Sudalaimani.
Jeyarani, a protester, charged that the police unlawfully escorted Sudalaimani in a private car and assaulted him to satisfy the quarry owner. The police personnel involved in the act must be punished to render justice for protesters, she said, adding why should the public always intensify protest to get their grievance addressed.
Police led by Maniachi DSP Guru Venkatraj pacified the protesters, assured action and directed them to approach the Kovilpatti RDO to close the quarry.
Meanwhile, a senior official told TNIE that the licence of the stone quarry was suspended citing frequent law and order problems. An investigation by revenue officials found that the quarry operations did not hamper public life, agriculture works and the residential area. Field inspection by the mines department officials also did not find violation of rules and regulation, the official said.