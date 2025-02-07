Tamil Nadu government issues notice to former member of V-C committee

COIMBATORE: The higher education department secretary K Gopal has issued a show cause notice to FX Lovelina Little Flower, who was removed from the posts of Vice Chancellor (V-C) committee and syndicate of Bharatiar University recently, seeking explanation regarding several allegations levelled against her.

In response, Lovelina, who is the head of social work department, has written to the Chief Minister’s cell alleging that she was being targeted because of her communal status.

Sources in the university said in 2023- 2024 academic year, Lovelina appointed 52 guest lecturers in the university allegedly without obtaining approval from the former V-C committee convenor.

Also, she allegedly gave promotion to a male associate professor as professor under the Career Advancement Scheme after transferring him from the Education Technology Department to the Department of Education, violating the syndicate’s norms.

In view of the allegations, the higher education department formed an inquiry committee headed by an IAS officer and held an inquiry and submitted the report.

Based on the report, the higher education department sent the notice to Lovelina last month. On January 31, she was dropped from syndicate and V-C committee.

On Monday, Lovelina sent a petition to the Chief Minister’s cell stating she has been removed without prima facie evidence. “Decisions taken and implemented by a committee of four members, which comprises the convenor (additional chief secretary) of the V-C committee, are not justifiable to make one member responsible. But being a minority, I am targeted,” she said in her letter.

Repeated attempts to reach the higher education secretary K Gopal for a comment went in vain.