Theni farmer gets state award for good paddy yield

THENI: A 60-year-old farmer from Periyakulam was recently conferred with the C Narayanaswamy Naidu Award by Chief Minister M K Stalin for achieving the highest paddy yield through the System of Rice Intensification (SRI).

The state government encourages farmers to achieve the highest yield through SRI, and as part of this, the agriculture department selects one farmer per year and the award is given during Republic Day celebrations.

This year, R Murugavel of Periyakulam in Theni received the award from the chief minister.

Murugavel told TNIE that he has been practising agriculture for the past 40 years. “I participated in the training session organised by the agricultural department where I learnt about. This technique helps get 10,815 kg of yield per hectare. I received Rs 5 lakh cash award from the chief minister,” Murugavel said.

"I have only studied till Class 9 and I learnt agriculture from my father. Officials from the agricultural department asked me to attend the training, and follow the methods. Usually I get a maximum of seven tonnes per acre as yield, whereas by adopting SRI, I get up to ten tonnes per acre. I used technology and machineries for cropping and removing weeds. At the time of harvesting, officials visited my fields and weighed the yield. I got good profits, and received Rs 5 lakh cash award, a medal, and a certificate from the chief minister, which is very encouraging not just for me but other farmers as well. I also sold the straw for Rs 40,000," Murugavel added.