Waste in Tiruchy tank sparks faeces rumours

TIRUCHY: Police are investigating an incident of garbage being found dumped in an overhead tank supplying potable water to Ward 20 on Wednesday evening.

According to sources, residents, on noticing garbage tied in a plastic cover floating in the tank, alerted the corporation. Following this a team of officials along with sanitation workers landed at the spot.

While the workers cleared the floating waste, the officials followed protocol and lifted water samples. The sanitation workers then disinfected the tank and refilled water the same night. Corporation officials said a police team held inquiries.

Rumours, however, began to circulate online of miscreants having dumped faecal matter in the tank, sparking concerns of the repeat of a Vengaivayal-like incident. This led to panic, in turn forcing corporation officials to visit the spot again on Thursday and dispel fears.

“Some residents asked the reason behind the tank being cleaned using disinfectants. We explained that it was usual procedure, and that disinfectants ensured thorough cleaning,” an official said.

Corporation commissioner V Saravanan said, “We have tested the samples, and there was no faecal matter. There is no need for panic, and action will be taken against the miscreants.”