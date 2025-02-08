Auto driver arrested for sexually assaulting school girl, forcing her to abort foetus in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A 21-year-old auto rickshaw driver from Mettupalayam was arrested under Pocso Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old schoolgirl who used to travel in his auto rickshaw to school. The suspect had allegedly forced the girl to abort the foetus as guided by his female friend.

The suspect (21) lives near Mettupalayam. Police said he used to operate auto rickshaws for school pickup and drop services in the locality and got close to the girl in the last 1.5 years. He had allegedly sexually assaulted the girl multiple times, after assuring her that he would marry her.

Six months ago, the girl became pregnant and the suspect allegedly forced her to abort the foetus. Recently, the girl’s family learned about this when they took her for a medical examination.

Police added the girl also revealed to her parents that she had been blackmailed by the suspect with sensitive photos and videos.

Based on her acomplaint, the Mettupalayam All-Women police arrested him and booked him under under provisions of the Pocso Act. He was remanded to prison on Thursday.

In addition to this, police have invoked a case against a 26-year-old woman who had allegedly helped the suspect to abort the girl’s foetus. Police added that the woman, who had dropped out of a BSc Nursing course, was using his auto rickshaw service for her children. The suspect had sought her help in aborting the foetus. She is absconding. After the arrest, police seized two auto rickshaws and mobile phones from the suspect.