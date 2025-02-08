Centre indifferent to TN fishermen’s plight, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday charged that the union government remained indifferent to the plight of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the hands of Sri Lankan Navy. He said the union government must wake up and secure a permanent resolution to safeguard fishermen’s livelihood.

Referring to the demonstration staged by the MPs belonging to the DMK and its allies in the Parliament highlighting the problems of fishermen, Stalin, in his post on X handle said,

“Despite multiple letters urging diplomatic intervention, the centre remains indifferent as the Sri Lankan Navy persistently arrests and harasses our fishermen.” Stalin said during the demonstration, the MPs demanded the immediate release of 97 fishermen and 216 seized boats.

Meanwhile, a Sri Lankan court, on Friday, sentenced two fishermen to two years in jail and released 13 fishermen with a fine of Sri Lankan Rupees 50,000 each.